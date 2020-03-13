Chargers' Hunter Henry: Gets franchise tag
The Chargers have decided to place the franchise tag on Henry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move was expected and signals the team's desire to keep a key playmaker in the fold. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2019 season in which he hauled in 55 passes for 652 yards and five TDs in 12 games. Who will be throwing the talented tight end passes this coming season remains to be seen, however, with the Chargers planning to move on from long-time franchise QB Philip Rivers.
