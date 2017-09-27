Chargers' Hunter Henry: Getting support from coach Lynn
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team needs to get Henry more involved, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
It's been an unusual start to the season for Henry, who caught seven passes for 80 yards in Week 2 but didn't draw any targets in the Chargers' other two games. His involvement figures to even out as the season progresses, but the ample competition for touches isn't likely to change anytime soon. Henry is splitting snaps with Antonio Gates in an offense that's devoting a lot of attention to running back Melvin Gordon and wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin. There are only so many opportunities to go around, and it's clear Gordon and Allen are the focal points.
