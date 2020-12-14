Henry corralled six of his eight targets for 41 yards in the 20-17 win Sunday over the Falcons.

Henry briefly appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half, but the tight end returned almost immediately thereafter. Sunday marked the sixth time over the last eight games Henry has seen at least six targets, but he hasn't been much of a difference maker considering his paltry average depth of target. Provided he stays healthy for the rest of the season, it's almost guaranteed the 26-year-old will set a career high in terms of receiving yards, but it's hardly the type of breakout season Henry was hoping for entering 2020 on a franchise tag.