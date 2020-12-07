Henry caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.

Henry's output was his worst of the season across the board as he was hardly involved despite the fact that his team played from behind for much of the day. This dud came as even more of a surprise considering he had two touchdowns and an average of 48.3 yards per game over his last three. Henry has been a reliable target for most of the season and will look to get back on track next Sunday against a Falcons defense that has been susceptible to opposing tight ends this season.