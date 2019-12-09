Henry caught two of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.

The tight end has seen his target volume drop lately, getting only seven targets over the last two games, but Henry was able to salvage his day with his fourth TD of the season. Despite that, he's only 44 receiving yards short of topping his career high of 579 set in 2017 -- a mark he'll look to reach in Week 15 when the Chargers host the Vikings.