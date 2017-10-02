Chargers' Hunter Henry: Incredible touchdown catch in loss
Henry caught two of his three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown during the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Henry's fantasy afternoon was shaping up to be another dud, but an incredible one-handed catch in the back of the end zone saved what was another otherwise forgettable performance. With Antonio Gates still seeing plenty of time on the field and potential red zone target, Mike Williams, nearing a return from a nagging back injury, Henry could fall even further down the pecking order in the coming weeks. However, with the Chargers perhaps already out of contention in the AFC (0-4 after Sunday's loss) there's a chance the team could opt to play some of its younger players, meaning Henry isn't necessarily a candidate to be dropped by fantasy owners just yet.
