Henry gathered five of his seven targets for 50 yards in the 21-16 loss Sunday to the Panthers.

It might not have been a massive performance for Henry, but the tight end was an athletic mismatch in the middle of the field which Justin Herbert continued to rely on. That's now three games in which Henry has caught at least five passes, and he's been targeted 23 times during that stretch good for second-best on the team. Curiously he's been less than involved in the red zone although both of the team's scores came from outside 10 yards which might explain the anomaly. The Buccaneers, who play the Chargers in Week 4, just held Noah Fant to a paltry 46 yards across 10 targets, so fantasy managers might want to temper expectations when it comes to Henry's performance next week.