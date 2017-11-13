Chargers' Hunter Henry: Kept in check Sunday
Henry was kept in check Sunday, recording one catch for seven yards in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Henry predictably struggled against the Jaguars, with the Chargers rarely looking the second-year player's way. It doesn't get much easier for Henry next week against the Bills, as they've allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends all season.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Catches two passes•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leads team in receiving•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Posts career-high 90 receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Finds end zone again Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Incredible touchdown catch in loss•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Getting support from coach•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...