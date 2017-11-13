Henry was kept in check Sunday, recording one catch for seven yards in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Henry predictably struggled against the Jaguars, with the Chargers rarely looking the second-year player's way. It doesn't get much easier for Henry next week against the Bills, as they've allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends all season.

