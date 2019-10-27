Henry caught four of his six targets for 47 yards in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.

This was always going to be a difficult matchup for Henry and the rest of the Chargers, so it seemed likely the third-year tight end would have trouble replicating his previous two weeks figures. In a game in which quarterback Philip Rivers completed just 19 passes, it's a positive sign that Henry netted over a fifth of the looks, and it seems likely the 24-year-old will continue to be an elite option at the fantasy tight end position, especially with a handful of easier matchups to come.