Coach Anthony Lynn relayed Thursday that Henry is on the COVID-19 reserve list, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Lynn added that Donald Parham would start at tight end for the Chargers this weekend against the Broncos if Henry is unable to play Sunday.
