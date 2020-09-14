Henry caught five of his eight targets for 73 yards in the 16-13 win Sunday over the Bengals.

Henry played better than the box score might indicate as his 33-yard reception towards the end of the first half proved to be critical in waking up a lethargic Chargers offense. It was almost an excellent fantasy day for the 25-year-old, but a late fourth-quarter target in the end zone saw Henry just miss getting two feet down to clutch what would have been the game-winning touchdown. It's clear the Chargers still need to work out some kinks in their offensive scheme, but Henry's play Sunday was certainly a promising mark in a pivotal year for the big tight end.