Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leads team in receiving
Henry caught four of five targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.
Henry finished second on the team in targets and led the way in yardage by a considerable amount. He's gained 163 yards on nine catches over the last two weeks, giving him three games with at least 70 receiving yards this season. Henry seems to be growing into his role as the team's new top tight end and will enjoy a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 8.
