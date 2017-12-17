Henry suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, Chris Wesseling of NFL.com reports.

Henry did catch all three of his targets, but they ended up being for an empty 28 yards, and Antonio Gates ended up with the Chargers' only receiving score. More to follow on Henry's status for next week's must-win game against the Jets, but at least he'll have an extra day to recover.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories