Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leaves Saturday's loss
Henry suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, Chris Wesseling of NFL.com reports.
Henry did catch all three of his targets, but they ended up being for an empty 28 yards, and Antonio Gates ended up with the Chargers' only receiving score. More to follow on Henry's status for next week's must-win game against the Jets, but at least he'll have an extra day to recover.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Diagnosed with kidney laceration•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to full practice•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another strong performance Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Not listed on injury report•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.