Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely activation if Bolts advance
Though Henry (knee) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, he would likely be activated from the Chargers' PUP list should the team advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Henry, who tore his ACL back in May, has bounced back remarkably well from what seemed destined to sideline him for the entirety of the 2018 campaign (postseason included), but should the Chargers get past the Ravens on Sunday, it appears as though he'll be activated Monday. In the event that occurs, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com suggests that the tight end would be on a "pitch count," but Henry's return to the mix would be a welcome one, in any case. In 14 games during the 2017 season, the 24-year-old displayed promise as a pass catcher, hauling in 45 passes for 579 yards and four TDs.
