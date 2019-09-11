Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely out 4-to-6 weeks
Henry's (knee) tibia plateau fracture could keep him sidelined for around 4-to-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Henry out for at least the next few games, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are next up in the team's tight-end pecking order. Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com notes that long-time Charger Antonio Gates "has not closed the door on a potential return," but it's unclear if Los Angeles intends to reach out to the 39-year-old.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Slated to miss time•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Posts 60 in second half•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Quiet performance in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Pair of grabs in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Back to work Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leaves practice due to illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.