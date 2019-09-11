Henry's (knee) tibia plateau fracture could keep him sidelined for around 4-to-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Henry out for at least the next few games, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are next up in the team's tight-end pecking order. Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com notes that long-time Charger Antonio Gates "has not closed the door on a potential return," but it's unclear if Los Angeles intends to reach out to the 39-year-old.