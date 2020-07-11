Henry is not expected to sign an extension before the July 15 deadline, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange Country Register reports.

Henry, who already signed his $10.6 million franchise tag tender, didn't sound optimistic about a possible extension before the July 15 deadline saying, "I'm just going to go out there. I get a chance to play this year and do my thing this year. I'm pretty locked in on what I got ahead of me in the 2020 season. That's what I'm locked in for, you know, I don't like to look too far ahead." The starting tight end has run into a slew of different injuries throughout his career, but he has still piled together 1,709 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns despite missing 23 games over the past four seasons.