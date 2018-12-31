Henry (knee) is expected to be activated from the PUP list and suit up in Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If Schefter's report comes to pass, it would mean that Henry needed just over seven months to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee, which he sustained during OTAs. The tight end resumed practicing with the Chargers on Dec. 17 and apparently hasn't experienced any setbacks since taking the field, leaving the team optimistic he'll be able to contribute in the postseason. Because of his extensive time off, Henry could be eased into game action with a limited snap count, with the Chargers presumably more inclined to use him in obvious passing situations. Henry's impending return could translate to a reduced role for Antonio Gates, who has served as the Chargers' top pass-catching tight end this season with 28 receptions for 333 yards and two scores on 45 targets.