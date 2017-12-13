Chargers' Hunter Henry: Limited in practice Tuesday
Henry (calf) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Henry appeared on the practice report after logging 43 snaps in Sunday's win over the Redskins. The tight end has been limited in practices before this season but has never missed a game. Should he miss any time, veteran Antonio Gates would likely see increased offensive reps.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another strong performance Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Not listed on injury report•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ties career high in receptions•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Catches touchdown in win•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...