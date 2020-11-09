Henry caught four of his seven targets for 33 yards in the 31-26 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

While the oddity of having back-to-back weeks with exactly four receptions and 33 yards receiving might be humorous, it's a less-than-ideal outcome for fantasy managers given what was supposedly a plus matchup. Henry continues to see plenty of targets (53), but an average depth of target of 6.9 yards indicates the almost absurd levels the Chargers take to make sure the tight end provides relief short across the middle of the field.