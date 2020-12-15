Henry (hip) was limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
All of the Chargers' key non-QB skill-position players are tending to injuries, but all of Keenan Allen (hamstring), Austin Ekeler (quadricep), Mike Williams (back) and Henry would have practiced in some capacity Tuesday after DNPs one day prior. The pattern indicates coach Anthony Lynn is taking a similar approach with each of the quartet, but Wednesday's report will reveal if any of them are in danger of being limited or sitting out Thursday in Las Vegas.
