Henry (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
As was Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (back) and Austin Ekeler (quad). We'll look for added context on the status of the quartet of key skill players Tuesday, as the Chargers ramp up their preparation for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hardly difference maker in win•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hardly involved in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Effective in loss•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Scores for second straight game•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ends three-game scoring drought•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Limited numbers once again•