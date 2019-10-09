Henry (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It remains to be seen if the tight end will be able to suit up Sunday night against the Steelers, but Henry -- who suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in Week 1 -- is clearly progressing to the point at which he's a candidate to re-enter the fantasy equation as soon as he's able to log his usual complement of snaps.

