Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing fully Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, coach Anthony Lynn noted that the team will have a a jog through Saturday and see how Henry is doing at that point. "If feels good, then yeah, I'll put him out there for a few plays," Lynn indicated Friday. With that, as well as the Chargers' late kickoff in mind, Henry is a risky fantasy roll in Week 6. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in the coming days, however, the tight end figures to see his workload increase incrementally and once he's able to handle his normal allotment of snaps, he'll merit weekly lineup consideration.