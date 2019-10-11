Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as questionable, could see limited snaps Sunday
Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing fully Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, coach Anthony Lynn noted that the team will have a a jog through Saturday and see how Henry is doing at that point. "If feels good, then yeah, I'll put him out there for a few plays," Lynn indicated Friday. With that, as well as the Chargers' late kickoff in mind, Henry is a risky fantasy roll in Week 6. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in the coming days, however, the tight end figures to see his workload increase incrementally and once he's able to handle his normal allotment of snaps, he'll merit weekly lineup consideration.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Logs another limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as limited participant•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: On track to return to practice•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: May get practice reps soon•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Resumes running•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Making progress•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6