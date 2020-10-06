Henry brought in two of three targets for 39 yards in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Henry struggled compared to last week against the Panthers seeing just three targets, although he did accumulate the second most out of the team's receivers. Keenan Allen continued to siphon the majority of the team's targets, receiving almost 50 percent compared to Henry's 12. Things could change next week against the Saints who allowed the second most fantasy points to tight ends thus far and it's possible Henry could see a bit more work in the red zone if Mike Williams (hamstring) is unable to play again.