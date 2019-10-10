Henry (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

That Henry was able to log another limited practice session implies that things went well for him in his return to the field Wednesday. It remains to be seen, however, if the tight end is a candidate to return to action this weekend against the Steelers, with Friday's final Week 6 injury report hopefully adding clarity on that front, especially given the team's 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night.

