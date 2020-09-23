Henry (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Henry was on the field for 86 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City, en route to hauling in six of his eight targets for 83 yards. We'll track the tight end's status as the week rolls along, but so far there's nothing to suggest that he won't be catching passes from rookie QB Justin Herbert this weekend against the Panthers.
