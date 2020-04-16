Chargers' Hunter Henry: Long-term extension looming?
Henry, who agreed to sign his franchise tag, is still expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Chargers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Henry and the Chargers have until July 15 to comes to terms on an extension, otherwise he'll presumably play under the $10.6 million franchise tag in 2020. The 2016 second-round pick has been a staple of the team's offense when healthy, but knee injuries in consecutive seasons have limited him to just 12 of 32 games. With long-time veteran Philip Rivers now with the Colts, Henry could have an even greater emphasis as a reliable underneath target for whoever is eventually under center to start the new campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Accepts franchise tag•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Gets franchise tag•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to be retained•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Finds end zone in finale•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another tepid stat line•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Target volume continues to drop•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Parker
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Forgotten first-half stars
Ben Gretch looks at guys who may not have closed the 2019 season well, but were certainly hot...
-
4/15 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.