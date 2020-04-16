Henry, who agreed to sign his franchise tag, is still expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Chargers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Henry and the Chargers have until July 15 to comes to terms on an extension, otherwise he'll presumably play under the $10.6 million franchise tag in 2020. The 2016 second-round pick has been a staple of the team's offense when healthy, but knee injuries in consecutive seasons have limited him to just 12 of 32 games. With long-time veteran Philip Rivers now with the Colts, Henry could have an even greater emphasis as a reliable underneath target for whoever is eventually under center to start the new campaign.