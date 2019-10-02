Play

Henry (knee) was spotted on the field in shorts and a T-shirt working on his own during practice Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Meanwhile, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com notes that Henry is improving at this stage, with coach Anthony Lynn indicating that the team will see where the tight end is at later this week. Though Henry isn't a candidate to play in Week 5, the progress he appears to be making is encouraging.

