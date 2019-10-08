Chargers' Hunter Henry: May get practice reps soon
Coach Anthony Lynn said Henry (knee) could participate in practice this week, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "He was moving around pretty good last week," Lynn said. "So we'll see if we can try to work him in [to practice] this week. But there's no guarantee he'll be back."
Henry worked on the side with trainers in practice last week, and a return to team practices is the next step in his recovery. Even if he's able to get on the practice field, though, he's still considered a long shot to play Sunday versus the Steelers unless he can elevate to full participation and take contact. Henry appears to have a good shot at playing Week 7 versus the Titans, however, and he's be a decent waiver-wire stash given how consistent tight ends are a commodity once again.
