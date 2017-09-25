Henry did not receive a target in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The rollercoaster of a fantasy season continues for Henry owners. That's now two separate weeks the second-year tight end has not seen a single target, matching his dismal outing in Week 1 against the Broncos with another stinker against the divisional-rival Chiefs. Perhaps more alarming was that Henry did play in 41 snaps, one more than nominal starting tight end Antonio Gates, who was also kept in check (two catches for 30 yards). It appears as if a trend is emerging, as Henry has been utilized more as a blocker in two tight end sets against teams that employ fierce pass rushers such as the Broncos and Chiefs, with Antonio Gates essentially the de facto "between the seams" threat for quarterback Philip Rivers. It's a bit disappointing to see the athleticism of Henry squandered in obvious passing situations, as was the case for the majority of Sunday, but until the offensive line can gel together, Henry may be best served continuing his up-and-down year on a given fantasy owner's bench.