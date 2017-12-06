Though it was expected that Henry (knee) would be limited at practice Wednesday, he is not listed on the Chargers' initial Week 14 injury report.

Henry came out of Week 13's win over Cleveland with some knee soreness afterward, but it's evidently not something that will impact the tight end's status for Sunday's game against Washington. The 2016 second-rounder logged a season-high nine targets against the Browns, en route to hauling in seven passes for 81 yards