Henry, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list, is not available for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Also out is top wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), so the Chargers will be without two of their top pass-catching options in Week 16. In Henry's absence, Donald Parham is expected to fill in as the team's starting tight end Sunday.
