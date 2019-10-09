Henry (knee) is slated to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Henry, who suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in Week 1, thus continues to trend in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches. It remains to be seen if the tight end will progress to the point that he'll be active this weekend, but Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com previously relayed via coach Anthony Lynn that Henry "was moving around pretty good last week" while working with trainers.

