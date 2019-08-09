Chargers' Hunter Henry: Pair of grabs in preseason opener
Henry secured both of his targets for 15 yards in the Chargers' 17-13 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.
It wasn't officially Henry's return to action following his May 2018 ACL tear, as he had played 14 snaps in last January's AFC Championship loss to the Patriots. However, the fourth-year tight end recorded statistics in a game for the first time since December 2017, the first step toward preparing for what is expected to be an extensive role in 2019. Henry's snaps will likely continue to be built up over the next two preseason games, with the Chargers' next exhibition coming against the Saints on Aug. 18.
