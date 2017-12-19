Chargers' Hunter Henry: Placed on injured reserve
Henry (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Henry was placed on IR with a small laceration on his kidney, an injury he suffered in Saturday night's loss to the Chiefs. His season comes to an end after 14 contests in which he recorded 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns. Look for the Chargers to deploy some combination of Antonio Gates, Jeff Cumberland and Sean McGrath for the final two games of the regular season as they fight to stay in the playoff hunt.
