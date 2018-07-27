Henry (knee) has been placed on the PUP list, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Henry tore the ACL in his right knee in May and will eventually be placed on injured reserve. He should have plenty of time to get healthy before Week 1 of 2019, at which point he'll step back in as the Chargers' No. 1 tight end. In the meantime, the Chargers are left with an uninspired group, though Antonio Gates may eventually be re-signed to help the situation.