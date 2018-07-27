Chargers' Hunter Henry: Placed on PUP list
Henry (knee) has been placed on the PUP list, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Henry tore the ACL in his right knee in May and will eventually be placed on injured reserve. He should have plenty of time to get healthy before Week 1 of 2019, at which point he'll step back in as the Chargers' No. 1 tight end. In the meantime, the Chargers are left with an uninspired group, though Antonio Gates may eventually be re-signed to help the situation.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: ACL surgery on tap•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Tears ACL, out for season•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ready for bigger role•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Recovered from lacerated kidney•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to be ready for offseason program•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Placed on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...