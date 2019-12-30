Chargers' Hunter Henry: Positive steps forward
Henry caught five of his six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the 31-21 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He finished the season with 55 receptions, 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 12 games.
Henry easily set career highs in just about every major statistical category save for touchdown receptions, but a five-week stretch to end the season in which he posted just 16 catches, 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns puts a damper on what should have been a breakout year for the fourth-year tight end. While the Chargers have a number of important free agents to make decisions on, it seems entirely likely the team will either franchise tag or re-sign Henry to a lucrative extension in the offseason, as the 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. A history of Injuries ultimately could keep the price tag in check, as the 2016 second-round pick has never played a full 16-game season in the NFL, most recently suffering a knee fracture which kept him out four games in 2019.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another tepid stat line•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Target volume continues to drop•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hits paydirt against Jags•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Posts complete dud•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Another nice showing•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Gets into end zone during loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...