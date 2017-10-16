Henry corralled five of seven targets for 90 yards during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Raiders.

Henry's usage seems to be evening out. After seeing zero targets in two of three games to start the season, the second-year tight end has garnered at least three looks in each of his past three outings -- including at least seven in each of the last two. While Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon will remain the clear focal points of this offense going forward, Henry is an effective weapon down the seam who should remain apart of the Chargers' offensive game plan regardless of opponent, as Los Angeles doesn't many other players that share the same combination of size and speed.