Chargers' Hunter Henry: Posts complete dud
Henry was shutdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Broncos, recording just two receptions for 10 yards.
Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen accounted for nearly 90 percent of the team's total receiving yards, saddling Henry with easily his worst game of 2019. The dismal outing has to be disappointing for fantasy owners, but Henry has had just four games with 20 or less receiving yards since Week 4 of the 2017 season, so it's fair to assume the star tight end could be poised for a turnaround.
