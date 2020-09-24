Henry (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.
Henry, who was on the field for 86 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in Week 2's overtime loss to Kansas City, should remain busy this Sunday against the Panthers. The tight end will look to continue to build his chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, after catching six passes (on eight targets) for 83 yards in the rookie signal-caller's surprise start last weekend.
