Chargers' Hunter Henry: Quiet performance in preseason loss
Henry caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
The Chargers didn't give many snaps to their first-team offense, and after Henry made a grab on the first possession he quickly made his way to the sidelines. The fourth-year tight end missed all of last season due to an ACL tear, so a restricted exhibition workload is to be expected, but with Antonio Gates having ridden off into the sunset, the path is clear for Henry to finally live up to his billing as the 35th overall pick in the 2016 draft.
