Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ready for individual work
Henry (knee) may start doing individual drills as soon as Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers still haven't placed Henry on injured reserve, holding out hope he can make it back for some sort of contribution during a playoff run. It's safe to assume he won't play Week 16 or 17, but a game appearance in mid-to-late January isn't totally out of the question. Henry suffered a torn ACL on May 22.
