Henry caught seven of his 10 targets for 84 yards in the 26-11 win Sunday over the Packers.

Henry shredded through a Packers' defense that had no answers for the continuous combinations of slants and crossing routes, routinely taking advantage of a slow linebacking corps to run for additional yards after the catch. Much like Antonio Gates in the past, Henry is quickly developing into Rivers' favorite target in the middle of the field, often times operating opposite Keenan Allen on criss-crossing routes to take advantage of both players' expert route-running abilities. Despite receiving 24 targets over the past three games, Henry has yet to record a touchdown pass since returning from injury in Week 6, losing goal line opportunities to Melvin Gordon, who has four touchdowns in the past three games.