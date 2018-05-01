Henry (abdomen) is healthy and participating in the Chargers' offseason program, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Henry, who's bouncing back from a lacerated kidney, was seen running routes with the Chargers' first-team offense -- which is a unit that no longer features longtime tight end Antonio Gates, whose contract expired after the 2017 season. While there are still plenty of mouths to feed in the passing game -- namely receiver Keenan Allen, but also Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, Travis Benjamin and running back Melvin Gordon -- Henry is one of the best young talents at his position who's already proven his worth as a dangerous weapon downfield. As a second-year player in 2017, Henry earned 10.9 percent of quarterback Philip Rivers' targets. During Gates' early years from 2004 to 2008, the legendary tight end commanded 24.8 percent of the available targets. While Henry is unlikely to see that kind of usage given the receiving talent around him, he still has plenty of room to grow and is a great bet to make a significant statistical jump in 2018.