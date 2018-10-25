Chargers' Hunter Henry: Remains on PUP list, unlikely to play this season
With the Chargers on bye this week, Henry (knee) remains on the team's PUP list.
Last month Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times relayed that the tight end had progressed to the point that he was able run diagonal sprints while wearing a knee brace. That said, given the timing of Henry's torn ACL (May 22), the odds have never favored him playing this season, though his placement on the Chargers' PUP list left open that small possibility. With that in mind, JasonLaCanfora of CBS Sportsnoted this past Sunday that the "odds of (Henry) actually making it back this season remain quite remote." In the meantime, Antonio Gates, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are handling the team's tight end duties, with neither of that trio having approached the sort of production the Chargers envisioned for Henry in 2018.
