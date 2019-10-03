Henry was running sprints with a brace on his injured left knee at the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

While Henry should still be listed as a non-participant on the Chargers' Thursday injury report, his activity off to the side suggests he's making some steady progress in his recovery from a left tibia plateau fracture. When Henry was diagnosed with the injury Sept. 11, his initial timeline called for a 4-to-6-week recovery, so counting on him returning to action in Week 6 versus Pittsburgh may be a tad ambitious.