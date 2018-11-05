Chargers' Hunter Henry: Return in 2018 still considered long shot
Though the Chargers are hopeful Henry (knee) will be ready to come off the PUP list at some point in December, his return is still viewed as a "long shot," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Henry tore the ACL in his right knee during OTAs in May, with the timing of the injury expected to keep him sidelined for the entire 2018 season. While that still appears to be the most likely scenario, Henry has at least increased his chance of a possible return by progressing to running and squatting in recent weeks. Moreover, the tight end has relayed that he has suffered no setbacks in his rehab to date, which keeps the door open for the tight end to make an impact for the Chargers late in the regular season and/or during a potential postseason run. Given the significance of the injury and his long-term value to Los Angeles, Henry's snaps could be limited if he's able to defy the odds and suit up for the team down the stretch.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Team hopeful for return this season•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Remains on PUP list, unlikely to play this season•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Runs with knee brace Friday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Staying on PUP list•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely headed to IR•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Placed on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...