Though the Chargers are hopeful Henry (knee) will be ready to come off the PUP list at some point in December, his return is still viewed as a "long shot," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henry tore the ACL in his right knee during OTAs in May, with the timing of the injury expected to keep him sidelined for the entire 2018 season. While that still appears to be the most likely scenario, Henry has at least increased his chance of a possible return by progressing to running and squatting in recent weeks. Moreover, the tight end has relayed that he has suffered no setbacks in his rehab to date, which keeps the door open for the tight end to make an impact for the Chargers late in the regular season and/or during a potential postseason run. Given the significance of the injury and his long-term value to Los Angeles, Henry's snaps could be limited if he's able to defy the odds and suit up for the team down the stretch.