Chargers' Hunter Henry: Return in playoffs possible
General manager Tom Telesco hasn't ruled out Henry (knee) being available for the wild-card round, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Of course, there are scenarios in which the Chargers don't open the postseason until the divisional round, but all of them include themselves winning at Denver and the Raiders pulling off an upset in Kansas City on Sunday. If the likely outcomes happen, the Chargers will be hitting the road in Round 1, and such a trip could include Henry, who resumed practicing Dec. 17 after tearing his right ACL on May 22. According to Telesco, Henry upped the ante this week, taking part in 7-on-7 and team drills. If he does make an appearance in the playoffs, Henry will have to contend with veterans Antonio Gates and Virgil Green for reps, but having the trio available would keep the TE corps fresher.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ready for individual work•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Return in 2018 still considered long shot•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Team hopeful for return this season•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Remains on PUP list, unlikely to play this season•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Runs with knee brace Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...