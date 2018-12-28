General manager Tom Telesco hasn't ruled out Henry (knee) being available for the wild-card round, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Of course, there are scenarios in which the Chargers don't open the postseason until the divisional round, but all of them include themselves winning at Denver and the Raiders pulling off an upset in Kansas City on Sunday. If the likely outcomes happen, the Chargers will be hitting the road in Round 1, and such a trip could include Henry, who resumed practicing Dec. 17 after tearing his right ACL on May 22. According to Telesco, Henry upped the ante this week, taking part in 7-on-7 and team drills. If he does make an appearance in the playoffs, Henry will have to contend with veterans Antonio Gates and Virgil Green for reps, but having the trio available would keep the TE corps fresher.