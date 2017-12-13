Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to full practice
Henry (calf) returned to a full practice Wednesday.
Henry is thus on track to suit up Saturday against the Chiefs. He's on the Week 15 fantasy radar, having come on of late, while hauling in 16 passes (on 20 targets) for 207 and two TDs over the course of his last three games.
