Henry (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Henry -- who suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in Week 1 - will give it a go Sunday night, but Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com previously relayed that coach Anthony Lynn seems inclined to limit the tight end's snaps in his return to action. Henry is thus a speculative fantasy play in Week 6, but as long as he avoids any setbacks as the season rolls along, he figures to see his workload increase incrementally in the coming weeks.

