Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to lineup Sunday
Henry (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.
Henry -- who suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in Week 1 - will give it a go Sunday night, but Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com previously relayed that coach Anthony Lynn seems inclined to limit the tight end's snaps in his return to action. Henry is thus a speculative fantasy play in Week 6, but as long as he avoids any setbacks as the season rolls along, he figures to see his workload increase incrementally in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as questionable, may be limited•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Logs another limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as limited participant•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: On track to return to practice•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: May get practice reps soon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...